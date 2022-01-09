A Lincolnshire accordionist has released a new album to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the accordion.

Grantham-born musician, Jonny Kerry, now of Stamford, hopes his music will start the revival of the lost art of accordion playing, and released his new Gypsy Jazz inspired album on Friday, December 17 for the anniversary of the instrument.

The album, Castelfidardo, is named after the Italian town that first created accordions, which is also where his own accordion was handmade.

Jonny Kerry's new album, Castelfidardo (54118877)

Jonny said: "I thought it would be a nice tribute to the history of the instrument.

"The accordion is a fairly new instrument compared to others such as the piano, violin etc and has been improved a lot over the years, a lot of the improvements were made in the town of Castelfidardo in Italy."

Jonny is best known for his appearance on the BBC drama Peaky Blinders, where he performed in scenes with violinist, Matt Holborn, but he has also played for Warner Records, Ferrari, John Lewis and Virgin Media.

Jonny Kerry with his accordion (54118864)

He said: "I was born in Grantham and still have family in the town, I grew up in the villages Corby Glen and Osbournby.

"I went to Aveland high school in Billingborough, my brothers and sister went to school in Grantham.

"I went to Grantham College for two years to study catering, and I was learning to play the accordion while studying at Grantham College."

Jonny says his favourite song on the album is 'Midnight in Paris' , which is a composition inspired his trip to Venice with his brother and dad when he was about 10.

Jonny Kerry with his accordion (54118874)

Jonny said: "The track turned out exactly how I wanted to and features an amazing string quartet from London called the Ligeti Quartet."

Whilst his new album is inspired by Gypsy Jazz, Jonny performs a range of styles, including Bossa Nova, French Musett, Tango, Classical and Folk.

He added: "I hope that my music inspires others to learn the accordion; it is an instrument that is dying out in the UK, due to the lack of younger professional players.

"I would love to see more accordionists in the UK, modernising and pushing the boundaries of the instrument, it has a unique history and sound, and is a very expressive instrument and very versatile."

The Jonny Kerry Quartet (54118868)

On Wednesday, January 12, Jonny will be returning to Grantham with his quartet for a performance at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, where they will be playing music from his new album.

As an independent musician, Jonny is currently looking into an Arts Council grant so that he could tour the UK in 2023.

When Jonny is not playing alone he is with The Jonny Kerry Quartet, who together create a unique sound.