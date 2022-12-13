A jazz singer will perform a classical carol concert at St Wulfram's.

Grantham-based singer Melody Flyte is branching out from her usual jazz and vintage styles to perform a classical carol concert with Stamford soprano Sophie’s Voice at St Wulfram’s Church on Saturday evening.

Melody, who typically performs vintage songs from the 1930s-60s, has appeared at events including the Grantham Vintage Festival and the Corby Glen Sheep Fair.

Melody Flyte performing at Corby Glen Sheep Fair. (61270086)

She said: "Ever since I moved to Grantham seven years ago I’ve wanted to perform in St Wulfram’s Church.

"It’s a unique and beautiful venue with a great acoustic and it’s a magical place to perform our Christmas concert.

"Singing clearly runs in the family as my eight year old daughter has recently joined the church choir!"

Tickets are available at guildhallartscentre.com.

This is the second in a two concert series for the singers after a performance at St Peter’s Church in Empingham earlier in the month.

With accompanist Kate Bidwell, the programme includes traditional and modern carols by composers including Holst and Rutter.