A jeweller who set up his business in Grantham just a few years ago has won Businessperson of the Year at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

James Rudge, of MD Jewellers in Westgate, was one of two finalists, the other being Jason Price and Son Funeral Directors, who impressed the judges with their “tenacity to develop their business from nothing”.

On behalf of the judges, Ricky Allan, chief revenue officer of Iliffe Media, said that James had been chosen “for the way that he has established the business during these difficult times, the promotion that he engaged in during lockdown with competitions and the involvement of children and youngsters, his vision for developing training in his chosen field, and his outward-facing approach to his customer base”.

James Rudge, of MD Jewellers, wins Businessperson of the Year at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021. He is presented with his award by Ricky Allan, chief revenue officer at Iliffe Media. (53043699)

Mr Allan said of both the nominees: “They are iconoclasts, showing that it’s possible to change the perception of a certain type of business - you don’t just have to conform to the old steroetypes. They have both established great networks in the town, and have added to the rich mixture of businesses operating in Grantham.”

James told the Journal he was delighted to win the award. He said: “It’s incredible. I just want to say I am so thankful to my team, in particular my wife Natalie, because I could not have done this in the last 12 months without her.

“I don’t know how to put this into words what it means to me but it’s outstanding. Thank you.”

James and Natalie took over MD Jewellers in 2018 when it was in Welby Street. They relocated the shop the following year to Westgate and the former premises of John Cussell.