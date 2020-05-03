The owners of a popular Grantham jewellers are appealing to the public to fill their “bare shop window” with colourful drawings and messages.

Natalie O’Brian and James Rudge, who opened up MD Jewellers in Westgate in June last year, wanted a way to still connect with their customers as well as spreading a bit of happiness in the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Natalie said: “We’ve already received some artwork. The market is still held every Saturday and we’ve seen a lot of people stop and smile when they see the window display.”