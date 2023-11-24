A necklace has been created to raise money for a mental health charity.

Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect, set up in memory of Evelyn Gibson who died in April 2022 aged 15, has worked with MD Jewellers to launch a new necklace.

MD Jewellers, in Westgate, is now selling the necklace and 50 per cent of funds raised will be donated to Parenting Mental Health, a charity that specifically helps parents who are supporting a child with mental health challenges.

The necklace created by MD Jewellers.

Jenni Swift, Evelyn’s mother, said: “We are so immensely proud to be launching this necklace, with unbelievably generous support from MD Jewellers.

“A heartfelt thank you to Natalie and James who have gone above and beyond.

“The necklace dons our logo, a symbol of hope.

“Our butterfly is a reminder that even in our darkest of moments - a dark gooey mess of a cocoon - we all have the power to transform lives and emerge stronger together as beautiful butterflies.

Evelyn Gibson.

“We hope the necklace can provide a symbol of hope and kindness for others.”

James Rudge, company director of MD Jewellers, said: “We were aware of two incredibly courageous parents raising awareness of mental health in young people through encouraging random acts of kindness, all in their daughter’s name.

“We had seen flyers for the Evelyn Butterfly Effect all around town and decided it was our turn to offer forward some kindness.

“We met with jack and Jenni and decided upon a design we would produce to raise money for parenting mental health.

“We hope in creating these necklaces we keep Evelyn’s legacy going strong and can raise awareness of mental health in young people whilst raising money for a much needed charity.”

To get the necklace go to https://mdjewellers.co.uk/product-category/evelyn-butterfly-necklace/.

Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect was set up by Jenni and Jack after Evelyn sadly lost her battle with mental illness.

The work they do encourages people to spread kindness in any way they can.