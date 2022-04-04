A Grantham jewellers is running an Easter competition for children with a tasty prize.

MD Jewellers in Grantham have hidden some eggs in the lavender in front of their front window for children to come and see if they can count how many are hidden.

If a child guesses right, they will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win Easter eggs.

MD Jewellers will randomly be selecting three winners from all entrants, who will all win some of the Easter chocolate bundle.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, April 14 at 9am.