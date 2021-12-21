A Grantham jewellery business is planning to fill its shop window with hundreds of messages of love and hope for the new year.

MD Jewellers, in Westgate, will put 600 hearts in its shop window and fill them with messages from people in the town.

Natalie O'Brien, who runs the business with her husband James Rudge, says she would like to open the shop in the new year with hundreds of messages already in the window.

Natalie said: "I want customers to send messages of love, application and hope. We will fill the window with them and people will be able to read them. It's such an uncertain time at the moment the team and I are hoping it will make people smile when they walk by and read them.

"I came up with the idea after the success of covering our main window with drawings and messages supplied by our customers during the first lockdown.

"We found it added a bit of joy to people's daily walks. So what better way then to celebrate and spread love than advertising people's heartfelt messages to one another?"

"We are hoping to get messages as soon as possible so that we can open in the new year with hearts hanging up."

If you would like to send a message to be put in a heart in the window, email your message to Team@mdjewellers.co.uk

Messages should be a maximum of 20 words to fit in the hearts.

James won Businessperson of the Year at this year's Grantham Journal Business Awards.