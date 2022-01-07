Jewellery, cash and electronic equipment stolen in Castle Bytham burglaries
Police are investigating reports of two residential burglaries in Castle Bytham.
The homes in Bytham Heights were targeted between 5pm and 6pm yesterday (Thursday, January 6). Jewellery, a sum of cash and electronic equipment are believed to have been stolen from both properties.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time.
"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have access to dashcam footage and who was driving in or around the Bytham Heights and Clipsham Road area between those times."
Anybody with information should contact police in one of the following ways:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 313 of January 6.
- By emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk – quote incident 313 of January 6 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.