Police are investigating reports of two residential burglaries in Castle Bytham.

The homes in Bytham Heights were targeted between 5pm and 6pm yesterday (Thursday, January 6). Jewellery, a sum of cash and electronic equipment are believed to have been stolen from both properties.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time.

two burglaries have been reported in Bytham Heights, Castle Bytham. (54145897)

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have access to dashcam footage and who was driving in or around the Bytham Heights and Clipsham Road area between those times."

Anybody with information should contact police in one of the following ways: