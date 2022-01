More news, no ads

Burglars stole cash and jewellery from a home on Tuesday.

The crime took place in Aslackby near Grantham and was reported at 6.15pm.

Anyone with information on the burglary should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 268 of January 4.

Police are warning people to make sure any valuables in their homes are hidden.