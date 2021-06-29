Police are appealing for information about a burglary in which £1,700 worth of jewellery, a watch, and a half sovereign were stolen while the resident was gardening at the front of the house.

The items, which included a 22ct gold wedding ring with the inscription inside “mon et toi” (me and you), were stolen from Grantham Road in Great Gonerby between 2pm and 5pm on May 13.

Police have released a full list of the items stolen.

This lady's watch was among the items stolen in the burglary. (48712410)

The full list of items include:

22ct gold wedding ring with the inscription inside “mon et toi” (me and you)

9ct gold rotary ladies watch

18ct sapphire and diamond engagement ring

Opal and pearl antique ring

Four pairs of gold earrings

One single gold earring

Sterling silver oval locket with and engraved pattern and chain

One pair silver earrings

Half sovereign

It is believed that the thief climbed over the garden fence and gained access to the property via the back door. At the rear of the property are open fields with a footpath that runs parallel to the houses which leads down the hill to Pennine Way. This route is popular with dog walkers, and police hope there may be someone with information who was out that day.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "There may also have been a man in a high-vis jacket near the front of the property who has information to share, and we would ask that he come forward to help with our enquiries. Any information, no matter how small you might feel it is, could help us bring the offender to justice and potentially reunite the victim with their much-loved property."

Anybody with information can contact police in one of the following ways:

By clicking on the email link force.control@lincs.police.uk and remember to put the reference incident 364 of 13th May in the subject box.

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 364 of 13th May.

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.