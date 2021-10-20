A job fair will be held to mark the opening of a new recruitment service for unemployed people in Grantham and Stamford.

Jobs 22 will be opening its doors in Units 21-22 in the George Centre, Grantham, as part of the government's Restart scheme, aimed at supporting people who are long-term unemployed to find jobs in their local area.

Anyone who is unemployed and claiming universal credit are invited to go along and meet prospective employers at the fair and chat to the Jobs 22 team.

Jobs 22 at the George Centre (52470288)

The Restart Scheme is part of the government’s 'Plan for Jobs' to help people find jobs in their local area. It aims to help more than one million people find employment.

It provides 12 months of tailored and community-based support for people who are long-term unemployed.

Particpants will receive support to learn new skills, overcome barriers to work and gain access to vacancies to help them secure employment.

They will also be provided the opportunity to retrain to find work in growth sectors, gain professional accreditations and improve digital skills.

The scheme will complement the vital work of Jobcentre Plus in Grantham and Stamford, with extra expertise, investment, innovation and additional capacity for tailored support.

It will also provide up to one year of tailored support for each participant who will each have access to a Jobs 22 employment coach.

Jobs 22 Grantham and Stamford business manager Melanie Mason said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming local employers, council representatives and local service providers to open our new home in the George Centre.

"If you’re an employer looking to hire new people or you’re looking for a job, please come and visit us and we can help you with the skills and support you need. There’s a lot of unrealised talent in our local areas and we’re here to help build confidence and skills in those affected by the pandemic.”

The job fair takes place on Wednesday, October 27, between 11am-3pm, at The George Centre, Grantham.

Bring your CV and dress to impress.