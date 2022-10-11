The number of people on Job Seekers Allowance or are searching for work on Universal Credit has dropped by a fifth in many areas of Lincolnshire.

The latest ONS Claimant Count for September, released by Jobcentre Plus, shows that compared to last year the number of claimants is down by 4,340 across the Lincolnshire districts in general, and down 880 for those aged 18-24.

There were 155 fewer claimants in South Holland compared with last September (down 38 per cent).

Grantham Jobcentre. (28430625)

The biggest year-on-year drop took place in East Lindsey with a 980 claimant decrease to 2,335 in total. This equates to a 30 per cent drop.

This was followed by Lincoln, which saw a claimant drop of 705, a drop of 19 per cent and South Kesteven which saw a decrease of 690 (around 23 per cent).

No areas reportedly saw an increase in claimants with the lowest drop being 420 in West Lindsey.

The lowest drop for youth unemployment was in Lincoln, with 10 fewer claimants – around 17 per cent.

Across the East Midlands, the number of people employed is at 2.312 million, up 4,000 for the year and the number unemployed is at 74,000, down 31,000.

Department for Work and Pensions minister for state Victoria Prentis said the figues “show the strength of our labour market.

“Our unemployment rate remains at a near record low and there are a high number of people on payrolls.

“To support economic growth it is vital we encourage workers into the labour market, making the most of the skills and experience this country holds whilst tackling the barriers jobseekers face.

“We recently made changes to Universal Credit and our older workers’ offer so even more claimants receive intensive support from a dedicated Work Coach, to help them not only get into work, but also to seize opportunities and increase their job prospects and pay.

“We are committed to looking after the most vulnerable which is why we are delivering at least £1,200 of support to families this winter while also saving households an average of £1,000 a year through our Energy Price Guarantee.”