Grantham's Jobcentre has been accredited by the National Autistic Society following a successful pilot.

Thousands of autistic jobseekers across Britain are to benefit from calmer job centre environments and tailored support.

The National Autistic Society has accredited 15 Jobcentres, who since the trial launched in October 2021 have been testing an autism framework, designed in collaboration with the NAS.

Grantham Jobcentre. (28430625)

This has allowed the job centres to transform their service for people on the autistic spectrum to help them find, retain and progress in fulfilling work.

The framework has enabled Jobcentres and employment opportunities to be more accessible through awareness videos, accessibility leaflets and training for work coaches, as well as introducing a quieter and calmer environment.

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that just 21.7 per cent of working age people with autism are in employment, compared to 53.6 per cent of all disabled people.

MP Chloe Smith, the minister for disabled people, health and work, said: "It’s fantastic to see Jobcentres, such as Grantham taking steps to break down the barriers that have prevented autistic people from finding fulfilling jobs where they can thrive.

"By offering new specialist training to our Jobcentre staff, we are helping to deliver more employment opportunities for those on the autism spectrum, as we work towards seeing one million more disabled people in work by 2027.

"Everyone deserves an equal opportunity to work, and this government has ambitious plans to ensure those with special educational needs have the tools they need to have fulfilling careers; from schools through to Jobcentres."

Some of the adjustments being made at Jobcentres include appointments with autistic customers taking place in more peaceful environments and educating local employers on the additional requirements of autistic workers.

Christine Filintoft-Smith, head of autism accreditation at the NAS, added: "We’re really pleased that the pilot has been a success and look forward to exploring ways to help more Jobcentres work better for autistic people.

"The strategies introduced by each of these Jobcentres should help autistic jobseekers get the support they need when they visit, delivered in a way that works for each individual. We hope this will ultimately lead to more autistic people finding the jobs they want and deserve."