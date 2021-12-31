John awarded British Empire Medal after working in social care for 39 years

A man has been given the British Empire Medal for services to the disabled in Lincolnshire and the Midlands following a 39-year career in social care.

John Goree, who lived in Grantham for 30 years before moving to Donington earlier this year, was delighted to have been honoured.

During his long career, Mr Goree devised schemes and projects for ‘person-centered’ care before his retirement in April.

He said: "I am humbled and honoured and originally struggled to understand why I have been nominated as all I was doing is my job in making sure that people were supported to lead the lives they wanted."

John Goree (54016705)

When he retired after 39 years in social care, John said: "The reason I come to work every day with a smile, even when it’s difficult, is knowing that we can make a positive impact to individual lives."

John was described as "a true pioneer for positive change" at his retirement event with colleagues at charity care provider Ambient Support, where he was presented with special gifts, vouchers and a memory book.