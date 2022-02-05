As we enter a cost of living crisis, we are saddled with a deeply unpopular Prime Minister who has broken one rule after another during ‘partygate’ and twisted and squirmed to avoid the consequences, says Lee Steptoe, a Labour member of South Kesteven District Council.

The satire on social media has been wonderful with memes of Downing Street being lit up like a nightclub and the bungling PM being ‘ambushed’ by birthday cakes, whilst pathetically claiming that nobody had told him he’d broken the rules. Well, you made them, Prime Minister! Are you thick, a liar, or both?

Like many, I won’t deny enjoying having a laugh, but there is obviously a much darker, tragic side. I doubt the loved ones of the 150,000 that have perished are laughing. They obeyed the PM’s rules and had to watch relatives die on Zoom and make endless other sacrifices, whilst boozy parties took place inside Number 10 and in its garden. It is quite clear, once again, that Johnson’s rules are for the ‘little people,’ you and me and certainly not for him and his cronies.

I applaud the decent Tory politicians that have come out and called for him to go, as few as they currently are. They must be appalled at what he has done to a party once proud of its stance on law and order and morality in public life. The Johnson Tory party looks more Trumpian every day. So much so that one backbench Tory MP has defected to Labour and we welcome anymore that are sick of the stench of lies and corruption around this government.

Whatever Sue Gray and the Metropolitan Police come up with (and the latter’s intervention really has bought Johnson time,) this sorry saga debases politics in general and makes people even more cynical about democracy and politicians. We are not all the same morally, there are decent, community minded people across political parties at all levels. Johnson is not one of them.

What is notable is that local Tory politicians, including our MP, get a column in this paper every week, sometimes two. Their views on their leader have been absolutely deafening. They are swinging in the wind, agonising over whether to stick or twist, their future prospects at stake. The country has made its mind up; Johnson may stay in office, but he is finished as a plausible leader, either scorned or simply ridiculed.

People are no longer laughing with him.

Do you agree with Councillor Steptoe? Send your comments to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk