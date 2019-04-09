A celebration of St George will be held in Grantham's Market Place on Saturday, April 27, followed the next day by the popular scout and guide parade.

'St George in the Market Place' will feature a programme of entertainment - including dance and live music - as well as a tea tent serving hot and cold drinks and cake, craft stalls and more.

The family fun day and parade celebrate St George as the patron saint of England, who is said to have protected a city by slaying a dragon.

Special guest will once again be St George himself, astride his dragon. He will mingle with the crowds throughout the day.

St George on his dragon. (8383047)

Organised by the Grantham Carnival and Events Group, with support from South Kesteven District Council, the event is on from 10am till 3pm.

The following day, the traditional St George's Day scout and guide parade will travel through the town centre.

Participants will meet at the bus station and set off at around 2pm along St Peter's Hill, High Street, Vine Street and Swinegate into St Wulfram's Church.

Following a church service, the parade will return along the route in reverse, leaving the church at around 4pm.