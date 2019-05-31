Home   News   Article

Join the Gingerbread Tribe and own a piece of Grantham's history

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:46, 31 May 2019
 | Updated: 15:47, 31 May 2019

A crowdfunder which has been set up to raise £250,000 to develop Hawkens Gingerbread into a global brand is set to go live on Monday. It was due to go live earlier this month but there were technical issues.

Alastair Hawken, founder of Hawkens Gingerbread and who creates the original Grantham Gingerbread recipe, is giving people the unique opportunity to own a piece of local history and be involved in keeping the heritage of Grantham alive.

Alastair Hawken at Grantham Gingerbread. (9943545)
Alastair Hawken at Grantham Gingerbread. (9943545)

From £10 upwards, anyone can invest on Crowdcube and will receive a share of the equity, as well as becoming a founding member of the ‘Gingerbread Tribe’.

Alastair Hawken at Grantham Gingerbread. (9896230)
Alastair Hawken at Grantham Gingerbread. (9896230)

When the crowdfunder goes live, anyone wishing to invest has 30 days to do so. For information and to register an interest in investing, visit www.hawkensgingerbread.com/crowdcube or email Alastair at alastair@hawkensgingerbread.com

Alastair Hawken at Grantham Gingerbread. (9896243)
Alastair Hawken at Grantham Gingerbread. (9896243)

COMMENTS
()

Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.

People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.

Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.

 

Terms of Comments

We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.

If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE