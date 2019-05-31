Join the Gingerbread Tribe and own a piece of Grantham's history

A crowdfunder which has been set up to raise £250,000 to develop Hawkens Gingerbread into a global brand is set to go live on Monday. It was due to go live earlier this month but there were technical issues.

Alastair Hawken, founder of Hawkens Gingerbread and who creates the original Grantham Gingerbread recipe, is giving people the unique opportunity to own a piece of local history and be involved in keeping the heritage of Grantham alive.

From £10 upwards, anyone can invest on Crowdcube and will receive a share of the equity, as well as becoming a founding member of the ‘Gingerbread Tribe’.

When the crowdfunder goes live, anyone wishing to invest has 30 days to do so. For information and to register an interest in investing, visit www.hawkensgingerbread.com/crowdcube or email Alastair at alastair@hawkensgingerbread.com