In this month's column, leader of Lincolnshire County Council Martin Hill talks roads and celebrating the county. He writes:

Autumn is well and truly upon us but as the days get shorter, we have no less work to do at the county council!

Our highways teams are working hard to repair the damage that the summer drought conditions has done to our roads. Last week the council agreed to spend a further £5m on road maintenance this year, in addition to the extra £12m we allocated to this earlier in the year.

We’ve had to do this because our overall government grant for roads has been reduced by 25 per cent, but we all know how vital it is to have well-maintained roads in a large rural county where connectivity is so important. We will again be asking government to reinstate this funding before we set our budget for next year.

I recently wrote to Simon Clark, the new Secretary of State for Levelling Up and Communities, along with other council leaders to reconfirm our commitment to seeking a devolution deal for Lincolnshire – from the Humber to the Wash. This would see more powers - and the funding that would go along with that – to be allocated to us locally, covering money for areas like skills and training, transport and opportunities for accelerating business growth.

All councils across Greater Lincolnshire have agreed in principal about what we want to achieve, and we are preparing a bid to be sent as soon as the government is accepting new submissions.

In the meantime, last week was Lincolnshire Day and myself and the leaders of North and North East Lincolnshire Councils took the opportunity to meet at Lincoln Castle with other leaders, MPs, mayors and guests from across the county for our annual civic celebration event.

Our aim is to unite all of our historic county and strengthen the ties between the three authority areas. The Lord Lieutenant, Toby Dennis, opened the event with the raising of the Lincolnshire flag.

Hosting of the event rotates between the three local authorities to showcase and celebrate different areas of Lincolnshire. It was a pleasure to welcome everyone to the event which shows that invisible lines of local government do not separate us.

By working together towards common goals we see Lincolnshire as a place to invest, a place to visit, and a wonderful place to live. Coming together on our county day was a chance to reflect on those goals as we make plans for our exciting future.