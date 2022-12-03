A reader, who asked to withhold his name, has voiced his frustration at what unfolded at a recent council meeting. He writes:

At the joint meeting of the environment overview and scrutiny committee and rural and communities overview and scrutiny committee at South Kesteven District Council, held last Tuesday, it was a complete and utter shambles.

I have always been under the impression that to scrutinise somebody/something, you ask questions and they respond.

At this meeting, even though it wasn’t chaired by the leader of the council, who isn’t even a member of the committees, it appeared that every time he wanted to speak, he was given permission to before points of order and members of the committee.

His recommendations had to be proposed by a member of the committee, which it was, and seconded, so therefore the outcome was obvious as he had made the recommendation.

Last week’s full council meeting was a disgrace. The outcome of the closure of Deepings Leisure Centre and the football pitches was a foregone conclusion even though the Conservative group made this a pledge in their election manifesto.

It was interesting to see that both the leader and deputy leader should resign from the board of LeisureSK before the meeting so that they could stay at the meeting and vote. This hasn’t stopped them before.

At the meeting, the leader recommended that no more money should be spent on it, even though it isn’t believed that all the options had been looked into.

The chairman, I must say, lost her temper, banged the gavel quite forcefully and excluded members of the public from the rest of the meeting. Even though I was watching the meeting through YouTube I was still excluded.

It was mentioned that Grantham’s leisure centre will be needing repairs in the region of £3million but don’t hold your breath.

Name and address supplied