A joint police and fire service investigation has been launched into a blaze at a farm near Bingham.

Fire crews were called to the farm on Oatfield Lane, Saxondale, just before 7pm on Friday (February 17).

A number of bales of hay were on fire.

Farm fire at Saxondale (62525044)

Fire crews are expected to be at the site for the next few days to ensure the fire is completely put out.

Officers have launched an investigation with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and are carrying out a number of lines of inquiry.

They are also appealing for any witnesses.

Anyone who has any information is being asked to call 101 quoting incident number 0713 of February 17, 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.