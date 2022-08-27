A former deputy chief medical officer has become a patron of a local charity.

Inspire+ has announced that Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam has become a patron of the sports education charity.

Vincent Brittain, inspire+ CEO and founder says that he is "honoured" that Professor Van-Tam has agreed to become a patron for the charity as Jonathan understands the importance of young people being active for their health and well-being and he will undoubtedly help the charity on its mission.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam (58857236)

Professor Van-Tam is a healthcare professional specialising in influenza who became a household name during the coronavirus pandemic as the deputy chief medical officer and speaking during the Government's daily television briefings.

After stepping down from the deputy chief medical officer role in January 2022, Professor Van-Tam is now the pro-vice-chancellor for Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Nottingham.

Jonathan said: “I am delighted to become a patron for inspire+. The charity is supporting children and young people become healthier, happier and more active through their extensive programmes and initiatives in both schools and communities.

"I feel this is so important, so I look forward to helping inspire+ help young people achieve these in my patronage role for the charity."

Inspire+ is a charity founded in 2011 and is recognised for its work both locally and nationally with children and young people in schools and the community.

For more information, visit: https://www.inspireplus.org.uk/

The charity offers a wide breadth of initiatives that include local holiday activities and food camps, the Mini Olympics - a massive three-day event that brings together 2,500 young people participating in sports activities, teacher training support, a comprehensive leadership programme aimed at children in primary and secondary schools and successfully provides opportunities to young people to start their careers in sport by providing PE apprenticeship training across the East of England.