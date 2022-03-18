A popular production will be performed next month, after being postponed for two years.

Presented by MJH Productions, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be taking to the stage at St Wulfram's Church from Tuesday, April 5 to Saturday, April 9.

There will be a performance taking place each evening at 7.54pm as well as a 2.30pm performance on the Thursday and Saturday.

A group photo during at a rehearsal of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. (55540843)

The producer, Matthew Hewitt, says you can feel the excitement in the air at rehearsals now the show is just around the corner.

He said: "It's really brilliant now that the choirs have joined us.

"The orchestra will be with us as well from March 20 so everyone is feeling it now, as it's not just the 60 to 70 cast members."

Choirs from Harlaxton, Barrowby and Ingoldsby primary schools will be taking it in turns to perform in the shows.

The production has been in the works for the last three years, with performances being postponed and reschuelded due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew explains that many cast members have stayed with the production since the start, and although some have had to leave and move on to other things, the addition of new cast members has allowed the show to grow into what it is today.

The Really Useful Company, which owns the rights to the production, has granted MJH Productions permission to use a mixed cast of adults and children, making the group the only amateur company in the country that can do this.

There are still some tickets available for the production, and more information about tickets can be found at guildhallartscentre.com or by calling 01476 406158.