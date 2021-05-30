A village primary school is hosting a branded clothes sale to raise funds for an outdoor classroom.

St Sebastian’s Primary School, in Great Gonerby, has teamed up with Joules Seconds to host a socially distanced sale next weekend.

Shoppers will be able to make savings on clothing for men, women and children, including some shoes and wellies.

The fund-raiser will raise funds for outdoor learning at St Sebastian Primary School. (47653770)

Shoppers must pre-book a timeslot with limited availability each hour to ensure everyone can enjoy space to browse the sale at the Great Gonerby Social Club on Saturday, June 5.

Emma Lockwood, vice-chair of St Sebastian’s Parent Teachers Friends Association (PTFA) is helping to organise the fund-raiser.

She said: “Throughout this difficult year the PTFA at St Sebastian’s have worked hard to provide exciting activities for all our students whilst also fund-raising to improve the outdoor learning provision available for all students to

use.

“We are so close to reaching our target and have a last opportunity this school year to raise the desperately needed funds to purchase new outdoor furniture for the children to continue to use long after Covid has gone.”

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/joules-seconds-sale-tickets-152339233749