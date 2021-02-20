An auction has taken place of art created by the late Journal cartoonist Terry Shelbourne.

Terry was a prolific artist with paintings, drawings, caricatures and cartoons all part of his repertoire.

Terry died on New Year’s Eve, aged 90. He was the Journal cartoonist for more than 30 years.

Ian Selby with one of the Terry Shelbourne paintings he bought at auction. (44470289)

Last week auctioneers Golding Young and Mawer held an auction of his art which proved popular among buyers.

Auctioneer Colin Young said the auction was ‘fantastic’ and paid tribute to Terry, of whom he was a great admirer.

Colin said: “When I first came to Grantham in 1989, Terry was already established as the cartoonist at the Grantham Journal.If you excuse the pun, I was naturally ‘drawn’ to his work being a huge fan of this satirical genre from Hogarth to Viz and most artists in between that want to make you smile.

“At that time, Goldings head office was on 45 High Street, next to the Journal offices and Terry was frequently calling in to see us and catch up on the latest town news.

“I remember Terry drawing me fairly early in my Goldings career when I was competing in the National Auction Competitions and over the years a couple of others were also produced.My prized TS cartoon was drawn in December 2002 when David Dickinson and Bargain Hunt came to Grantham for the first time and filmed the Bargain Hunt Christmas Special at the start of that career.As ever, Terry got the story spot on with such humour and as ever, a kindness that jumps out of the page.”

Colin added: “It is fair to say that all who have been drawn by Terry, think they knew him well, but I suspect it was that Terry really knew us far far better!”

One of those keen to buy some of Terry’s art was Ian Selby, a former Mayor of Grantham who was painted by Terry.

Ian bought a couple of paintings by Terry, one with a Wild West theme which was always of interest to the artist.

Ian said: “I’m thrilled and excited about winning the bid for one of Terry’s favourite and his biggest piece of artwork in the sale at approx 3ft by 6ft. Terry would probably be looking down and smiling at my purchase. Of all the hundreds of sale items I managed to get the one item I wanted the most and it is also the profile picture that I have used for the past few years on the Facebook page I created for Terry and his artwork.I’d be delighted if anybody that purchased an item would like to add a photo to the Facebook page Terry Shelbourne Artist and Cartoonist Community Group page, and help keep alive the memory of a great local man.”