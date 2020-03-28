One Journal reader has called for more consideration from the public and supermarkets towards the disabled.

Alexandra Jarvis wrote: "Can local supermarkets and local people be more considerate towards the vulnerable and disabled please?"

"My Dad, Stephen Jarvis, recently tried to go to Asda at 6am after seeing they were opening at that time but after getting there, Grantham's was closed! Is Grantham exempt?"

Your letters (31501283)

Stephen said: "After being turned away from Asda because Grantham's store wasn't open at 6am, despite being advertised online as being open for 6, I had to go out for a second time.

"I use a mobility scooter as I'm unable to walk far for long periods of time. Lidl was a nightmare! I was ignored by everyone who was shopping in Lidl, as if I was invisible, and treated like I'm an inconvenience because I'm on a mobility scooter.

"I went to Morrisons hoping it may be better, but it was the same. I tried the chemists, as I need medication to help with my illnesses, but it was challenging due to the 'only 3 customers at a time' rule.

"I understand the need for this but it's a shame people were still looking at me and tutting under their breath when I'm clearly disabled."

Alexandra continued: "This deeply hurts me to see the people of Grantham being so cruel and impatient, thinking of only of themselves.

"Of course, we are all concerned for ourselves and our families and therefore are going out to make sure we have the necessities, but making someone disabled feel like they are in the way while out shopping is unacceptable.

"I would call on supermarkets to make sure they are letting elderly and vulnerable customers come in first. I welcome forcing people to queue so it's not mayhem upon opening the doors, but those who are clearly elderly or disabled should be ushered in by security or staff before able-bodied, young people.

"I also am pleading with the town to be compassionate and considerate of its disabled residents. I think we are seeing people being kinder to our elderly, but there is less compassion for the wheelchair and mobility scooter users. Why? No one chooses to be in a wheelchair or scooter.

"If you see someone in the queue who is disabled, it wouldn't take much to let them in front of you. Move out the way in the aisles instead of rolling your eyes and muttering cruel words under your breath at someone taking up space due to their disability.

"Have we really become that rude and nasty? Imagine if it were you or your loved ones trying to shop in the middle of a global pandemic yet everyone was trying to shove you out the way and making you feel bad, simply for doing your weekly shop!

"People say it's my generation, the millennials, who have become less kind and thoughtful but in my experience we are the ones having to beg people think a little more and be more inclusive.

"Now, more than ever, we need to act as a community. Please be kinder. Thank you."

