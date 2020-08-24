Belvoir Castle are hosting a historical experience for the public which involves jousting, birds of prey and jesters.

This Middle Ages-themed event will take place on Monday August 31 [Bank Holiday Monday].

Visitors can meet and greet with Belvoir’s Birds of Prey, experience Belvoir in the Middle Ages in the years of Queen Elizabeth and King James and experience the excitement of jousting, all while enjoying a hog roast.

In order to adhere to government guidelines, Belvoir Castle has introduced ‘pitches’ in front of the stage. These two metre by two metre spaces can be purchased for groups of up to two, four or six people.

Each pitch will be spaced 2 metres apart and cannot exceed 6 people to ensure social distancing. Pitch and seating choice will be on a first come first served basis on the evening of the event.

Belvoir Castle will be hosting both a morning and afternoon performance on the same day, with gates opening at 10am and 2pm respectively and finishing three hours later.

The 360-degree arena hosting the event will allow spectators to view the action from any angle from their pitches.

Ticket prices for pitches are as follows: Up to two people is £30; up to four is £40 and up to six costs £50.

To purchase tickets or find out more, visit the Belvoir Castle website.

