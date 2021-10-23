A village church has received its share of a £2 million grant to fund urgent roof repairs and safeguard its heritage.

St James' Church, Skillington, will get £ 10,711 as part of a £2 million funding payout from the National Churches Trust, thanks to the support of the government’s Heritage Stimulus Fund.

Dating back to the 11th Century, St James' Church remains at the heart of the local community.

St James Church in Skillington. Credit: J Hannan-Briggs (52541046)

The grant will fund urgent repairs to the roof following lead theft in order to prevent further rainwater ingress and to halt the rapid deterioration of the church fabric and internal materials of the Grade I listed building.

Claire Walker, chief executive of the National Churches Trust said: “I’m delighted that the National Churches Trust has been able to award St James’, Skillington a grant of £10,711 thanks to the support of the Heritage Stimulus Fund, which is part of the government’s Cultural Recovery Fund. It will also help remove St James’ from the Heritage at Risk Register.”

"The grant will fund urgent repairs to the roof following lead theft, safeguarding unique local heritage and help St James’ continue to support local people as we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Duncan Wilson, Historic England’s chief executive, said: “Funding from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund is hugely welcome at a time when the people and organisations who look after our vast and varied array of heritage urgently need support to carry out essential repairs.

"Heritage is a fragile eco-system, with an amazing cast of characters who keep our historic places alive, with specialist skills that take time to learn and experience to perfect. These grants will protect their livelihoods, as they use their expertise to help our heritage survive.”