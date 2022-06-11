Children at Croxton Kerrial Primary School celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a number of activities.

Families and friends were invited to join the children for a special assembly followed by everyone singing the National Anthem and later enjoying party food in the playground for the school's very own street party.

The school's Jubilee scarecrows (57209557)

The sunshine even came out as the children celebrated the special historic event.

The children continued their Jubilee fun by taking part in the Croxton Kerrial royal themed scarecrow making, as part of the village’s celebrations.

They created three scarecrows which were displayed in the school’s grounds during the Jubilee weekend.

Jubilee artwork displays (57209553)

Each class also joined in making Jubilee artwork which was proudly displayed in the church and the sports and social club.