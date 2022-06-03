The Jubilee celebrations at Wyndham Park are in full swing as they honour the Queen over the next three days.

The event, organised by Lincolnshire Fire Aid, began today at 10am and will continue through until Sunday.

Many have turned out on the opening day, to enjoy the free event which features stalls, vintage vehicles, fair ground rides, a licensed bar and much more for visitors to enjoy over the weekend.

Cheryl Jakes, who owns Gluttony Fudge and has a stall over the weekend said: "She's (the Queen) done so much for the country I think it would be a real shame if we didn’t honour her.

"Obviously we’ll never get another Platinum Jubilee again and I just love the Royal family anyway."

Although she is working through the event, Cheryl adds it will be "a lot more relaxed than being at home."

The event is open to all ages, but it prove popular with families and couples.

A couple who didn't want to be named said: "It brings out the community and everyone comes together.

"For us, we’re not Royalists but we like to see people coming out together especially after everything what people have been through."

A feeling that presides with a lot of people at Wyndhum Park is the Platinum Jubilee is something that is "never going to happen in our lifetime again," adds stall holder and owner of Ki-Gi's Minature World, Kimberely Burns.

Jeff Dixon, one of the three organisers behind the event said: "The first day is the first day and everything seems to be going really good.

"Some people are here for one day and some people are here for the three days.

"Things will be changing every day.

"I will never see this again and I assume many others will be lucky to see it again.

"It has to be celebrated and we are 100% pleased we can celebrate our Queen.

"Also without the support of the SKDC, this wouldn't have happened.

"There has been a lot of money go into it and hopefully if we have some left over it can be handed over to charity."

