Finkin Street Car Park will be hosting a special Celebration of the Jubilee event on Saturday.

The event, which will start from 10am, is a joint celebration organised by neighbouring faith communities Grantham Muslim Community Association, who are located on Elmer Street North, and Christchurch, which is the partnership of the Methodist and United Reformed churches, located on Finkin Street.

Amongst the activities there will be crown decorating and henna hand decorating taking place, plenty of stalls with things to see and buy, and a number of snacks and refreshments. There will also be as special showing of the news reel of the Coronation.

Christchurch in Finkin Street, Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (52727061)

Children are invited to take part in the fancy dress competition, with a regal or coronation theme and this will be judged at 11am.

The celebration of the Jubilee at Finkin Street Car Park will also be raising money in support of the caring work of the Grantham Hospice.