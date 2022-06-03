A three day celebration of the Queen's Jubilee in Wyndham Park begins today.

The Queen's Jubilee Gala, organised by Lincolnshire Fire Aid, begins at 10am today (Friday) in Wyndham Park and continues until Sunday.

The free-to-enter event is set to feature vintage vehicles, fair ground rides, charity and trade stalls, dance displays, a disco and a licensed bar.

On Sunday, there will be a street party, with plenty of covered area to sit in and enjoy a picnic even if it does rain.

Organiser Jeff Dixon said that preparations for the event had been “very good”, adding “there’s loads going on. It keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

“Hopefully, the sun’s going to be shining. There’s lots going on on the Friday and Saturday.

"We’re taking the entire side out of the main marquee, so there’ll be 500 square feet of covered area. The disco will be on and a bar.

“People can move the tables and chairs inside or bring them outside onto the grass, bring their own food. They can have their own street parties or join in with one big one."

This evening and on Saturday night, there will be live music at the park, with Spirit of the 60s playing tonight and Oasis tribute band Ohasis performing in the big marquee tomorrow.

Tickets for Spirit of the 60s cost £5 and Ohasis tickets are £10. You can pay on the door.

For tickets to the live music shows call Jeff on 07729 512343 or the Guildhall box office on 01476 406158.

For details go to https://lincolnshirefireaid.co.uk/jubilee-gala