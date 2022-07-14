A group of neighbours used a community celebration to raise money for good causes.

When residents of Barrowby Road organised a party for the Queens Jubilee, they also decided to turn it into a fundraising event as well as a getting to know their neighbours up and down the road.

Barrowby Road residents and members of the Rotary Club of Grantham used their Queen’s Jubilee celebrations to raise money for charity.

From left to right (Back): Jane Bavin, Martin Conron, Paul Bavin, Brian Hanbury and Rachel Jefferson. (Front) Jim Ferguson and Roger Graves (57916573)

Eighty residents recently enjoyed a day of music, games and a quiz together with a raffle and BBQ as part of their celebrations, raising at total of £1352.42 during the event.

It was decided that the money would be divided equally between Grantham Foodbank and the Disasters Emergency Committee for the Ukraine Refugees.

On Friday, the organising committee presented a cheque to Brain Hanbury of Grantham Foodbank who in addition to extending his thanks was able to give an insight into the full workings of the Foodbank and some of the challenges the facility faces.

Lead organiser Martin Conron said: “Despite the gloomy weather on the day, we all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves, and are delighted to be supporting these two worthwhile causes. It was so successful; it may well become an annual event!”