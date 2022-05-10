Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Jubilee garden party to take place at The Cree Centre, Grantham

By Laycie Beck
-
laycie.beck@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:00, 10 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A Jubilee garden party is set to take place for the Queen's 70th accession anniversary.

On Thursday, June 2, Grantham and District Mencaps will be hosting their Jubilee garden party.

The party is for anyone to attend and will take place from 2pm until 6pm at The Cree Centre, Grantham.

The Cree Centre, Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (56574347)
The Cree Centre, Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (56574347)

There will be a royal photo booth, best dressed competition, scavenger hunt and raffle at the party.

Tickets will include a buffet/picnic style lunch as well as drinks, such as tea, coffee and squash.

For more information email gateway@granthammencap.co.uk or call 07483449614

Events Grantham Laycie Beck
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE