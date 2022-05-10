More news, no ads

A Jubilee garden party is set to take place for the Queen's 70th accession anniversary.

On Thursday, June 2, Grantham and District Mencaps will be hosting their Jubilee garden party.

The party is for anyone to attend and will take place from 2pm until 6pm at The Cree Centre, Grantham.

The Cree Centre, Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (56574347)

There will be a royal photo booth, best dressed competition, scavenger hunt and raffle at the party.

Tickets will include a buffet/picnic style lunch as well as drinks, such as tea, coffee and squash.

For more information email gateway@granthammencap.co.uk or call 07483449614