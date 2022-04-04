The winner of the Inspiring Culinary Generations competition has been announced.

On Thursday, March 31, eight Keen Home Cook finalists attended The Studio in Castle Bytham to cook their signature dishes for a panel of judges.

Judges for the event included celebrity chef Lesley Waters, Poole College's Paul Dayman, chief director of The Pig Group James Golding and Jack McDonnell, a teacher at Lesley Waters Cookery School.

Sofia Gallo, winner of the competition (55854008)

Sofia Gallo, of Milton Keynes, won the competition with her roasted butternut squash ricotta ravioli and burdino al ciocollato for dessert.

She said: "Entering the competition was a way of challenging myself but also showcasing my love for my culinary heritage in the best possible way.

"Winning was a great achievement for me, as a person and as a possible future professional cook."

Sofia's winning main (55854004)

Sofia continued: "For me particularly, it means that being true to my values and what I have set myself to do for the future, is the right path.

"Throughout the day I tried to be as organised and focused as possible.

"I had a wobble with my caramel, but being organised helped me perform better under pressure, and meant that I could try my brittle again, ready to serve to the judges."

Sofia's winning dessert (55853997)

Following her victory, Sofia was awarded a luxury hamper full of cooking and foodie goodies, in addition to a Teflon non-stick coated cookware set worth £500, and dinner, bed, and breakfast for two guests at the award-winning pub, The Olive Branch.

Each of the finalists also received a cookware bundle, and Carolyn Cerny was awarded with the highly commended award for her Tandoori pulled chicken and blueberry and almond tart.