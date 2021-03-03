Judicial review into closure of Grantham A&E goes to court

A judicial review into the decision to close Grantham A&E unit temporarily will be heard in the High Court tomorrow (Thursday).

Hospital campaigners say United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has persistently challenged the accusation that their decision to remove Grantham Hospital services in June 2020 was both 'unlawful' and 'irrational'.

In particular, camnpaigners say ULHT failed to consult with the public prior to making changes to A&E, medical ward and outpatient services which resulted in thousands of vulnerable patients being forced to travel cross-county at the height of the first Covid19 wave.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan, Chair of SOSGrantham Hospital, who has supported the legal challenge since the cuts were made, and, who is a witness in the case, said: "Whilst delighted after months of battling, all efforts by ULHT to avoid court have failed, it is with a very heavy heart that the case has been put forward.

"It is clear little risk assessment was done to identify the impact of the decision on Grantham and surrounding area communities. In particular the needs of those with protected characteristics were not adequately considered leaving elderly, disabled, low income households and children most affected by the changes.

"Cancer patients were forced to travel cross-county for phlebotomy tests and blind people had to go to Louth for eye tests in the middle of a pandemic when their travel should have been minimal.

Grantham Hospital campaigner, Jayne Dawson, who has brought the case against ULHT, has undergone huge personal trauma this year and required surgery. Coun Morgan added: "Jayne has been very courageous and determined to see this through. She has had to travel cross county for treatment as a result of the decision made by ULHT. On the most recent occasion having to use three connect buses to access services at Boston. It has been an honour to work with her.

"The Trust originally argued all service cuts were temporary. The only way this will be believed, given their track record with the temporary closure of our A&E at night, is if all services are fully restored.

"It is not clear if a decision will be available on the day but whatever the outcome this must send a clear message to ULHT that they cannot chop and change and cut services at Grantham & District Hospital without due process either now or in the future."

Ms Dawson said: "I want the services they took from us restored. I want my local A&E back. It is as simple as that."

When it was announced that a judicial review had been approved, a spokesperson for ULHT said: “The Trust does not intend to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings, other than to say the changes made to services at Grantham hospital were temporary in nature and made in response to the national COVID-19 emergency. We do intend to defend the claim.”