June sees lowest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Lincolnshire since outbreak began

June has seen the lowest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases across Greater Lincolnshire since the outbreak began.

The number of new coronavirus-related deaths in the Lincolnshire and Northern Lincolnshire hospitals has almost reached March’s initial jump of 11 in the days following the start of lockdown on March 23.

Figures released today show that Lincolnshire now has 1,158 cases (up eight), North Lincolnshire has 524 cases (no change) and North East Lincolnshire has 166 cases (no change).