Home   News   Article

June sees lowest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Lincolnshire since outbreak began

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 17:37, 30 June 2020
 | Updated: 17:38, 30 June 2020

June has seen the lowest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases across Greater Lincolnshire since the outbreak began.

The number of new coronavirus-related deaths in the Lincolnshire and Northern Lincolnshire hospitals has almost reached March’s initial jump of 11 in the days following the start of lockdown on March 23.

Figures released today show that Lincolnshire now has 1,158 cases (up eight), North Lincolnshire has 524 cases (no change) and North East Lincolnshire has 166 cases (no change).

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE