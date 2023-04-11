Hospital bosses say their emergency departments remain open for those in need of urgent care as junior doctors walk-out over pay.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT), which runs Grantham Hospital, says the strike action taken by the British Medical Association is having an impact on services at its Boston, Grantham and Lincoln sites.

Junior doctors - who are play a vital role in the running of the NHS - have started a 96-hour walkout as they fight for a 35% pay rise from the Government. This follows a series of strikes by nurses and paramedics.

Boston Pilgrim Hospital (63481379)

A ULHT spokesperson said: “The current industrial action has had a significant impact on our workforce, and we have therefore taken the difficult decision to cancel a number of non-urgent appointments and operations. This is to ensure we have the right levels of staff so that we can provide the most urgent care for the people of Lincolnshire.

“We are contacting all patients whose appointments we need to change and will work with them to re-book their appointments and operations for as soon as possible.

“If a patient has an appointment over the next few weeks and have not been told this has changed, it is important that they attend as usual.

“Our maternity and antenatal services will also be open.

“Our emergency departments remain open for those who need urgent and emergency care.”

Nationally, it has been reported that more than 175,000 treatments and appointments have been cancelled.