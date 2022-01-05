Following the pandemic, a junior park run is looking for more participants and volunteers to get involved.

Wyndham Junior Parkrun is a free weekly 2km event for young people aged four to 14, and is a great way for kids to be active and enjoy the outdoors.

The event takes place every Sunday morning at 9am near the Wyndham Park paddling pool, where there will also be a briefing and warm up at 8:50.

Credit: Richard Hall, a junior taking part in the parkrun (54082300)

Wyndham Junior Parkrun initially launched in November 2019, and had only been open a few months before the pandemic caused all UK Parkrun events to be closed.

Since restarting in May 2021 the park run has seen a lower number of participants and volunteers than they experienced before the pandemic.

Event director, Kate Marshall, said: "Exercise is so important for physical and mental well-being, we set up the event to support the kids of Grantham to be more active, unfortunately we hadn't had much opportunity to get established before the pandemic meant we had to close."

Credit: Richard Hall, a junior taking part in the parkrun (54082280)

Like all park run events, Wyndham Junior Parkrun is entirely organised by volunteers, who range from young people working on their Duke of Edinburgh Awards, to retired people wanting to invest in the community.

Kate said: "Now we are reopen, but people may not know about the event, and we have had low numbers of runners and have struggled for volunteers, our ‘high viz heroes’, since we restarted.

"It's been a difficult couple of years for everyone, but we are really excited to be back and we are spreading the word to let people know that junior parkrun is once more a regular fixture of active Sunday mornings in Wyndham Park.

"It doesn’t matter how fast or slow you are, everyone is welcome, the event is a great way of improving health and fitness, and offers an opportunity for all the family to get involved."

Credit: Richard Hall, Fraser Marshall one the Run Directors and a regular volunteer (54082303)

In addition to the Wyndham Junior Parkrun, a weekly 5k Parkrun for those over 14 takes place at Belton House on Saturdays at 9am.

Kate added: "It’s not about winning, it’s about getting out in to the fresh air, taking part and encouraging people to be active; everyone is welcome to come along, whether they walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate."

Registration for the junior park run only needs to be done once ahead of a first event, and more information on how to register can be found at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/

More information on how to volunteer for the junior park run can be found by emailing wyndhamjuniors@parkrun.com