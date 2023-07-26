A Grantham school has been told it still ‘requires improvement’, despite being described as “much improved”.

Ofsted recently carried out a monitoring visit to the National Junior School, in Castlegate, after the school received two previous ‘requires improvement’ ratings in 2022 and 2018.

Inspectors said the school continued to ‘require improvement’ as “leaders have made progress to improve the school” but more work was “necessary for the school to become ‘good’”.

The National Church of England Junior School in Grantham, image via Google Streetview

Jackie Waters-Dewhurst, CEO of The Lincoln Anglican Academy Trust, said: “As a trust we are committed to improving the chances for the pupils entrusted to our care.

“We are thrilled that this latest monitoring visit has recognised the considerable work undertaken by Mr Smith (executive principal) and his team supported by trust colleagues.

“The visit also recognised the progress that has been made in a short space of time.

“To see the school flourish in the way which it is doing is a joy and we look forward to all that is to come for the pupils and for the community.”

It was suggested the school should take further action to ensure teachers deliver the curriculum in foundation subjects “consistently” and “effectively” to ensure pupils “know and remember more of it”.

It was also told it should “develop opportunities explicitly for pupils to gain a better understanding of different faiths, cultures and British values.”

Ofsted recognised there had been “significant changes” to leadership following its last inspection, after Gareth Smith took over as executive principal in September 2022.

It was recognised that the curriculum was “broad” and pupils were “beginning to remember more of it”.

The report also said there was “strength in delivery” of core subjects and there was a “strong approach” to helping children learn to read, following an investment in a new phonics scheme.

The appointment of a SENCo also helped teachers to be “more ambitious for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities”.

It was also said leaders had taken “effective action to improve the culture of behaviour at the school” and behaviour was “much more positive”.

Staff and pupils also described the school as “much improved”.