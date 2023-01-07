The budget for next year is the focus of this month's column by leader of Lincolnshire County Council Martin Hill. He writes:

As we start the new year, we are already facing difficult decisions at the county council as we look to set our budget for the next year.

Just like every household across Lincolnshire and around the country, the council has increasing pressures when it comes to balancing the books.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (61413187)

We face steeply rising costs, especially for road repairs, with increasing staff costs, energy costs and other inflationary pressures.

On top of this, we are also seeing an increased demand for services, particularly adult care and children’s services.

We have been careful in recent years with our financial management and because of this, we are better placed than some authorities to meet this challenge.

However, there will be difficult decisions to be made so that we can protect those frontline services that people rely on.

This week, we announced our budget proposals for 2023/24, these plans include £275m for adult care and community wellbeing, the largest proportion of our budget.

We continue to find smarter ways of working, which we estimate will save more than £23m over the next few years.

In addition, the government has recognised the pressures faced by local councils, and is providing some extra funding, including around £19m for social care.

Despite this additional money, we will need to draw on our reserves again and have also proposed an increase in council tax. The option to increase council tax will now go out to public consultation to assess the opinion of residents and businesses in Lincolnshire.

People can share their views on these budget proposals at: www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk

We understand that household budgets are already under pressure, but this is a vital step for ensuring the council’s long-term financial stability.

But, as we begin 2023, there are some positive success stories, including the recent completion of phase two of the Grantham southern relief road.

This is fantastic news for Grantham and the rest of Lincolnshire, as it means we’re just one piece of the relief road away from the whole thing being complete.

The team has worked tirelessly over the past three years to build what will be the western end of the new relief road, which connects to the A1.

More than 340,000 hours were spent in total making this phase of the relief road project a reality. We now turn our focus to the third, and final, section of the relief road which we expect to be built and ready to open in 2025.