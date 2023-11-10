Twenty seven years after appearing in the Grantham Journal, an accomplished karate instructor talks about his love for the sport with his son.

In May 1996, Kalpesh Diyar, who lived in Leicester but travelled to Grantham every night for training, equalled the world record of breaking 10 concrete edging slabs with the palm of his hand.

Since his achievement was published in the Journal, he has not been able to track the story down.

Kalpesh Diyar when he broke his record in 1996.

However, when Kalpesh started his new job, his new employer came across a ‘memory lane’ article that recalled his record break.

To his “utter surprise”, he was thrilled to come across the article again after trying to find it for so long.

However, after suffering a work injury 25 years ago, he stopped karate but has since got back into it over the last year and is an assistant karate instructor in Loughborough.

Kalpesh Diyar and his son Ewan now train together.

Now, he shares the passion for the sport with his 15-year-old son Ewan who trains with him.

Kalpesh said it is “great” to have Ewan train with him.

He added: “He now knows what I had to go through to achieve the level I did.

“We spend a lot of time together training and discussing all aspects of karate and martial arts in general.

“It has given Ewan more confidence and improved his fitness tremendously.

“Training together allows me to show him what I’ve learned and has made the father and son bond even stronger.”

Ewan is also following in his father’s footsteps in terms of success, as he has already won several trophies and has represented England in the sport.

Looking back on his record break, he said he “hadn’t planned to break any records, it was more about the demonstration of my karate technique and focus”.

Kalpesh added: “I think the person that did the original article thought it would be and that’s how we realised it was.”