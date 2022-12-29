A karting circuit near Grantham is hoping to be among the award winners at a ceremony in Germany next month.

Ancaster Leisure, which runs a karting circuit as well as numerous other activities, has been nominated for two awards - Best Rental Karting Circuit and Best Customer Experience.

Around 150 kart circuits have entered the awards at the Karting Spectacular 2023 which will be held in Dortmund from January 12 to 15.

The kart circuit at Ancaster Leisure. Photo: Ancaster Kart Racing Facebook (61587669)

Ancaster Leisure director Richard Johnson said: "We have proudly be doing our thing since 1991 and have grown over the many years. We pride ourselves is providing the best facilities and equipment on the market.

"I will be travelling to Dortmund in Germany in January for the awards and hopefully getting good recognition for the hard work all of our team put in over the years.

"Ancaster Leisure has been selected as a finalist, and could be crowned the Best Rental Karting Circuit in Europe and worldwide. Over 147 kart circuits have entered and Ancaster Leisure has made it to the final selection in two categories, the other being the Best Customer Experience kart circuit.

"This would be a wonderful achievement to have a Lincolnshire business win this award."