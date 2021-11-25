A woman who works tirelessly to help others was recognised for her commitment with an award.

Kate Pitcher, of WCF Chandlers, took home the Employee of the Year award on Friday November 12.

Judges said she had provided service, commitment and support to both her employer and her colleagues that went “over and above” what was expected.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043687)

Nigel Rivers, of headline sponsors Pentangle Engineering, said on stage: “In extremely difficult times she has still managed to learn new skills and always share her experience, whilst working tirelessly to help others.”

Kate, who works as a customer team leader in sales for the heating oil supplier, said she was “absolutely astounded” to win.

“I am so proud to have won,” said Kate. “I didn’t expect it at all and just to have come here as a runner-up was a huge achievement for me.”

Her trophy will take pride of place at work and she joked that she would be getting a special shelf made especially for it.

The other finalists in the category were Sasha Castell-Smith, of Inspire+ and Georgia Shepherd, of Mint Live Group.