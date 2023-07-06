A keen 89-year-old gardener was treated to a day out after she had not left her home for three years.

Doreen Wetherell, who lives in Muston, was taken to Chatsworth House to visit the Chatsworth Garden and Plant Fair.

Her caregiver Emma, who works for Right at Home, decided to arrange this visit after she learned Doreen had not left her own garden since lockdown.

Doreen with caregiver Emma

Doreen said: “It was a real treat to visit Chatsworth House and explore the garden and plant Fair.

“I felt truly special and well-looked after with Emma and Anand, and a highlight for me was definitely enjoying an ice cream in the sunshine!”

The pair enjoyed a jam-packed day exploring the plant and flower stalls, as well as the Chatsworth House grounds.

Doreen has always had a love for nature and used to enjoy gardening with her late husband.

Anand Parekh, owner of Right at Home Grantham & Newark, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to arrange the day out for Doreen.

Doreen enjoying some ice cream

Doreen with Anand Parekh, owner of Right at Home Grantham & Newark

“It is brilliant to see how the trip has renewed Doreen’s desire to venture out the house more and how it has already made a real difference in supporting her independence.”