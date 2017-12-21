Keep an eye on historic trees in Grantham

People are being urged to keep an eye on historic trees in their local area to help prevent accidental damage.

The Woodland Trust was told of works surrounding a 500- year-old protected oak tree in Belton Lane, near Sunninngdale.

South Kesteven District Council was told and its tree expert discovered Anglian Water had placed heavy machinery and a storage container by the tree roots.

Cabinet minister Coun Mike King said it was feared the works might damage the roots and later that day the utility removed the items.

Coun King said SKDC takes potential harm to protected trees very seriously and he urged people to report any cases of neglect or potential harm to the council.

Anglian Water apologised and assured no damage was done.

A spokesperson said: “Our engineers are currently working on Belton Lane to install a new valve on the water pipe in the area. The scheme itself has been approved by our environmental experts and an independent arboriculturist to ensure we’re not causing any harm to the Grantham Oak and all our groundwork is kept well away from its intricate root system. Unfortunately a recent delivery to site was left temporarily under the tree’s canopy.”

Woodland Trust Street Trees Project Administrator Denise Tegerdine said the infrastructure work around the tree was now complete. However, trees like this oak need protection and she urged people seeing damage to trees to inform the trust and SKDC.