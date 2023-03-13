Residents outside a Grantham school have been “suffering” during pick-up and drop-off times, a councillor has said.

Councillors voted to bring in waiting restrictions and mandatory 'school keep clear' markings in the vicinity of St Anne’s Primary School, in Harrowby Road.

Lincolnshire County Council’s planning and regulations committee was told on Monday that the extent of parking in Harrowby Road and nearby Croft Drive was causing difficulties for residents.

Croft Drive, Grantham.

Ward councillor Adam Stokes, who brought the issue to members, said: “I’ve seen myself the problems that they are suffering during school drop off and pick-up time with cars parked over their driveways, blocking junctions, and parking anywhere else they can.

“These cars can stay there for a long period of time, they are dumping rubbish, they’re dumping all sorts of things around on Croft Drive and I believe that this is the best solution for the residents.”

The 'keep clear' markings will be visible at both entrances to the school, while further 24-hour restrictions will take place at the junctions of Harrowby Road with St Anne’s Street, Stuart Street, Bridge Street and St Vincent’s Street to enhance visibility.

During the same meeting, members also enhanced existing restrictions outside Marton Thorold's Charity School, in Marston, which were originally approved in 2020.

Officers said that further issues had arisen and latest proposals aimed to restrict on-street car parking where the carriageway was narrowest on Stonepit Lane, to protect private accesses.

The report added: "On School Lane it is proposed to relocate parking to the southern side of the carriageway to maintain traffic flow, and to introduce further restrictions to protect private accesses."