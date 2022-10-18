A 66-year-old man is fulfilling a dream with a 12-day trek to Everest Base Camp.

Keith Bedford, from Old Somerby, set off on a journey last week from Lukla, Nepal, which will see him cover almost 80 miles as he treks to Everest Base Camp and back.

The trek, a long-standing dream for Keith, is in aid of two charities, the Frank Bruno Mental Health Foundation and Dementia UK.

Keith Bedford is trekking to Everest Base Camp. (60060833)

Keith is semi-retired and an active volunteer around the village, litter picking, strimming the church yard and keeping the grounds at the Fox and Hounds pub in good order.

He has been planning the trek for the last 21 months, thanks to a 12 month delay due to Covid-19 last October.

Keith hopes to complete the round trip in 12 days, and will celebrate his 67th birthday when he reaches Everest Base Camp, which sits 17,598 feet above sea level.

Keith Bedford is trekking to Everest Base Camp. (60060824)

To donate to Keith's fundraisers, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Keith-Bedford2 or https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/keith-bedford3

Keith Bedford and Joe Walker, who runs the Fox and Hounds pub. (60060830)

Alternatively, you can visit the Fox and Hounds in Old Somerby and donate by taking part in "Name the Teddy Bear" with a chance to win prizes.