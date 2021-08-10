Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School has reported some outstanding achievements by its students in their A levels this summer.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

Today's results marked the culmination of two years of hard work, with many students discovering where they would be heading next on their chosen pathway.

Students at KGGS celebrate their outstanding A-level results. (50074322)

KGGS headteacher, James Fuller, remarked that he was "immensely proud" of his students and praised the "tireless" work of the school's teachers.

The stand-out performers at KGGS this year were Hannah Trigg, who achieved four A*s, and Rija Imran, with three A*s and one A result.

As well as this, ten KGGS pupils excelled, achieving three A* grades each. Those students were: Emily Armitage, Nancy Britten, Georgina Cunningham, Annie Dench, Georgia Hiseman, Isabel Holland, Alice Louth, Elizabeth McLoughlin, Ellie Sarginson and Grace Wilkinson.

Students at KGGS celebrate their outstanding A-level results. (50074344)

James said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

"Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

Find out how other schools have fared across Grantham.

Students at KGGS celebrate their outstanding A-level results. (50074349)