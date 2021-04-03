Kesteven Rugby Club deliver Easter eggs to Grantham A&E
Published: 07:00, 03 April 2021
Supporters and members of Kesteven Rugby Club collected a record-breaking number of Easter eggs in its annual show of appreciation for the team at Grantham A&E.
The club delivered over 50 Easter eggs, which will be distributed to younger visitors to the department over the weekend.
Club President, Angus Shaw, said: “At Kesteven we like to think of ourselves as a rugby family. We thought it would be nice to spread a little love over Easter to those who might be in need of some.
"Hopefully the rugby ball shaped eggs will bring some Easter cheer.”