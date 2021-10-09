A woman who set up an online art business to combat the stress and anxieties of being a key worker has been named as a finalist in a national exhibition.

Lucy Webster, from Barrowby, combined her two main passions of art and conservation as she set up her online art business in the midst of the pandemic last year, and has just launched a range of plantable greetings cards.

The 25-year-old started the business, named Lucy Webster Fine Art, to relieve the anxieties that she faced on a daily basis whilst working as a key worker in a supermarket.

Lucy Webster with one of her pieces. (51687710)

Lucy set up her own website (www.lucywebster-art.co.uk) in January, and has just launched a range of plantable cards on Etsy. She was recently named as a finalist in the UK Coloured Pencil Society’s 20th Annual Gala Exhibition, which runs from October 14 to 24 at Oxo Tower Wharf in London.

This all started out as Lucy began to draw animal portraits for family members to combat the stress of working in a supermarket during the pandemic.

Lucy, who studied art to A-level and Wildlife Conservation at degree level, works out of a converted loft space and produces coloured pencil pictures on ethically sourced paper.

Lucy recently launched a range of plantable cards. (51687694)

After sharing her drawings on social media, it was not long before orders began to come in.

Lucy’s mother, Anita Webster, said: “Her talent was obvious and it was not long before orders started to come in from further afield.

“These were followed up by some fantastic reviews from many lucky recipients who commended not just her outstanding work, but also her ability to communicate and put the customer at the heart of the process.

“As her confidence as an artist grew, her mental health slowly began to improve also.”

In March, Lucy took the decision to leave her job and devote all of her time into expanding her business further.

Since then, Lucy has been able to design her ethical line of plantable greeting cards, which she has just launched on Etsy.

The biodegradable cards, made from reycled cotton from the fashion and textile industries, are designed to be planted as they are impregnated with wildflower seeds.

Lucy created the cards over concerns of the waste and deforestation that is caused to create paper greetings cards.

Anita said: “As a very proud mum I think Lucy is truly inspirational-as by combining her two passions, she has managed to turn around what could so easily have been a very downward spiral, into a business opportunity that is going from strength to strength.

“Her whole business is based around an ethical approach, her website and Instagram have been carefully constructed to not just be a selling shop for her wonderful work, but to also provide background information on conservation in a holistic way.”

Lucy donates a portion of her takings to Helping Rhinos, a charity that support projects to ensure the survival of rhino populations.

As well as producing pet portraits, Lucy also creates art inspired by wildlife. Her drawing of a ring tailed lemur, based on her own photography, is what got her to the final of the UK Coloured Pencil Society’s 20th Annual Gala Exhibition

Lucy said: “I am so grateful for the response I’ve had to setting up my business.

“When I first put my portraits on social media back in May last year I honestly didn’t know what to expect, but to be working as a full-time artist a year on and still getting to draw people’s beautiful pets for a living is just such a great feeling! It is so rewarding to produce a piece of art that has true meaning to someone and which they can treasure for many years to come.

“Moreover, being able to use my art as a way to raise awareness and funds for conservation makes me extremely happy, especially considering my initial plans were to work in the conservation field!

“I also appreciate the support surrounding my new card range, I’m thrilled that people love the idea as much as I do and I’m really looking forward to releasing some Christmas designs soon!

“Having my lemur drawing accepted into the UKCPS

gala exhibition was just amazing!

“I entered simply for the enjoyment of it but to have my skills recognised so early into my new career is very exciting; and I am thoroughly looking forward to going to the exhibition in person and seeing it displayed amongst

all the other fabulous artworks.”

To find out more, visit: www.lucywebster-art.co.uk